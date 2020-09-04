MANKATO — Two more Martin County residents died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The latest fatalities occurred in people in their late 70s and late 80s. Martin County has now had nine total deaths linked to COVID-19 during the pandemic.
COVID deaths have been on the rise in south-central Minnesota since early August, with 15 of the 43 people who've died of COVID since the pandemic began in March happening since then.
Cases have spiked over the same time period. The nine counties went from combining for 243 new cases between Aug. 8-14 to 414 new cases between Aug. 29-Sept. 4.
Blue Earth County alone had 210 new cases over the last week, compared to 119, 74 and 67 new cases in the three weeks before. Mankato's mass testing events on Wednesday and Thursday could've contributed to the higher number of cases, but the county's rate of positives was already up before cases from the mass testing started being added.
Waseca, Brown, Watonwan and Martin counties joined Blue Earth in having more cases over the last week than the week before. Le Sueur, Sibley and Faribault counties had fewer new cases, while Nicollet County had the same number of new cases.
As for cases added Friday, six counties had newly confirmed positives. Blue Earth and Waseca counties had the most new cases in the region at 17.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — 17
- Waseca County — 17
- Watonwan County — Four
- Nicollet County — Three
- Le Sueur County — Two
- Faribault County — One
The deaths in Martin County were among 10 confirmed by the health department Friday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll is now 1,847.
Hospitalizations for COVID remained fairly level Friday. Intensive care unit hospitalizations stayed the same and non-ICU hospitalizations rose by two.
Health officials warn that hospitalizations are likely to rise in the coming weeks, since hospitalizations and deaths lag behind spikes in new cases. Blue Earth County's COVID hospitalization totals remain low despite the recent spike in cases.
