MANKATO — As 2021 comes to a close, south-central Minnesota is on standby for an anticipated new wave of COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant early in 2022.
Case levels and hospitalizations remain elevated in the nine-county region, but signs of another spike haven’t yet materialized — case counts and positivity rates remained within similar territory as the previous week. Recent upticks in the Twin Cities metro area, however, could be the start of what’s soon headed to the south-central region.
Health care providers are closely monitoring staffing levels in preparation for another wave, said Eric Weller, coordinator of the South Central Healthcare Coalition.
“The issue is going to be what happens in the next couple weeks,” he said. “I think we’ll definitely see a surge in the next two or three weeks.”
The preparation both in the region and statewide includes looking at contingencies for staffing and space and working out how best to handle patient needs in a strained system. Already exhausted by a pandemic approaching its second year, health care systems can ill afford to lose more workers to COVID-19 or other respiratory illnesses.
As of Thursday, the south-central region had just one staffed intensive care unit bed available, according to state data. There was a bigger cushion for non-ICU beds, with 76 available.
The contrast in ICU usage and non-ICU usage could be related to vaccines, said Derek J. Wingert, a data analyst with the COVID Tracking Project. Vaccinated people have low COVID-19 hospitalization rates, while unvaccinated people have much higher rates. And when the latter gets hospitalized with COVID-19, they’re more likely to need ICU beds because of the severity of the illness.
Wingert, who’s been tracking COVID-19 trends since the pandemic started, expects the next few months of omicron to be rough.
“My hope is we can slow things down just enough to save lives with medication therapies and as many hospital workers as we can get,” he said.
One of the aggravating factors now is the return of a more normal influenza season. The same mitigation strategies in place to lower COVID-19 spread last year essentially wiped out the usual flu season, allowing health care systems to focus on COVID-19.
This influenza season already has nearly five times more hospitalizations statewide, 166, than all of last season had with 35. South-central Minnesota has by far the highest rate of influenza hospitalizations in the state so far this season.
The problem with a resurgent influenza season is it brings more hospitalization potential into the mix on top of COVID-19 and all other illnesses.
Hospitals need enough staff and space to handle all of it, which is why the potential for another COVID-19 wave and the hospitalizations even a generally milder variant could cause raise so many concerns.
“Hospitals are busy; there’s no doubt about that,” Weller said. “We can see all over the country numbers are up. In some parts of the country, they’re extremely high.”
Health officials continue to urge people to get vaccinated to lower the chances of becoming hospitalized. About 40% of south-central Minnesota residents remain completely unvaccinated, state data shows, well below the statewide unvaccinated rate of roughly 33%.
