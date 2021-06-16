MANKATO — Minnesota is in the midst of peak tick season and, unfortunately, Mankato’s hot and relatively dry June isn’t likely to hold the pests at bay.
It’s true ticks thrive most in a combination of hot and more humid conditions. An early spring already gave them what they needed to emerge.
Even with a stretch of hot but drier weather this month, the Minnesota River Valley seems to provide enough cover for the arachnids to avoid drying out.
Researchers aren’t having much trouble finding ticks when they’ve been out in the field so far this year, said Elizabeth Schiffman, epidemiologist supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Health’s vectorborne diseases unit.
“They’re pretty hardy,” she said. “They don’t like it if it’s really hot and dry or it’s windy, but the blacklegged ticks and deer ticks use nice wooded areas to keep conditions at their level.”
State researchers weren’t out in the field looking for ticks as much last year or this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ve scoured the Minnesota River Valley in past years, though, as a way to get a read on how far tick territories have expanded in the state.
There’s still a goal to visit every county in the state, Schiffman said, with the Minnesota River Valley remaining of interest to researchers.
“We’re visiting some sites in Le Sueur County and other areas of that part of the state, and we’re definitely finding ticks,” she said.
Blacklegged ticks, or deer ticks, remain a particular concern due to their ability to spread Lyme disease. The health department documented a general rise in reported Lyme disease cases in the state over about the last two decades.
Broader tick habitats and more Lyme disease cases are why health officials stress the need for precautions when people venture in or near wooded areas. Schiffman recommends applying repellent containing the insecticide permethrin before heading out and then scanning for any ticks upon return.
After getting bit by a tick a couple of years ago, Shanna Hood said she’s cautious and alert for them when going outside. She and her family love the outdoors and have sprayed their clothes to repel the pests.
Hood didn’t have a bull’s-eye or any other rash on her after her bite, but started having a fever and intense fatigue days after finding the tick on her. She found out she had Lyme disease, with recovery helped along by how fast she sought treatment.
Now when she hears about others getting tick bites, she cautions them to be aware of symptoms. Not having a rash doesn’t mean people won’t get Lyme disease, she said.
“Before I felt like ‘Oh it’s just a tick,’ and now it’s ‘Oh you had a tick bite? You have to monitor yourself,’” she said.
The Mankato woman read into how ticks seem to be more prevalent in the area. She and her family even set out “tick tubes” in their yard in the hopes of proactively keeping the pests away.
The open-ended tubes contain cotton treated with permethrin. Mice, one of the main carriers of ticks, then use the cotton to line their dens and take down the ticks in the process — reportedly leaving the mice unharmed.
So far, Hood said the tubes seemed to work in keeping ticks away.
“For me it was thinking about how can I stop it easier than before they’re on me and I have to use the spray,” she said.
Taking precautions and being proactive helps her continue doing what she and her family love to do outdoors despite her past tick bite. Health department officials have a similar message for Minnesotans during peak tick season.
“We want people to get out and enjoy the outdoors,” Schiffman said. “Just take those precautions.”
