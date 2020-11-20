MANKATO — With area hospitals at or near capacity due to a surge of COVID-19 patients, Mankato health officials Friday advised residents not to gather with people outside their immediate households for Thanksgiving.
The recommendation came during a virtual press conference organized by the South Central Health Care Coalition. Mayo Clinic Health System and Mankato Clinic representatives shared updated hospitalization, clinic visit, testing and staffing data during the briefing.
Mayo Clinic Health System’s hospitals in Mankato and Waseca were at 100% capacity as of Friday, said Dr. James Hebl, the health system’s regional vice president. Fairmont’s hospital was at 96%, while New Prague was at 94% and St. James at 92%.
Those figures include 51 COVID patients. Hospitals need enough room to care for COVID patients along with people experiencing other serious health problems.
Current hospital capacity stats aren’t typically made public, but Hebl said now is an urgent time for the region. The area hospitals are in constant contact with Mayo Clinic in Rochester and other facilities to coordinate care for patients.
Those efforts include transferring patients to other facilities if the closest one is at capacity. Facilities in the Twin Cities are doing similar load management, said Eric Weller, health care coalition coordinator.
The region is approaching a similar "sobering reality" to what northwest Wisconsin facilities recently faced, Hebl said. Hospitals there had to defer elective procedures in order to care for COVID patients.
“The reality is the situation can and will become untenable if our communities don’t take precautions and act now,” Hebl said.
Mankato Clinic's COVID lead physician Dr. Katie Smentek recommended residents pause social activities until Dec. 18 in addition to limiting Thanksgiving gatherings. Mankato Clinic’s respiratory center has had a 104% increase in visits this month compared to March through October, part of an overall uptick of more people seeking care this month.
“Our frontline health care workers — we don’t have a second line,” she said. “We’re it and we’re in danger of becoming overwhelmed.”
Mankato Clinic’s staff has been reduced by 20% due to COVID illnesses or quarantining, added Dr. Andrew Lundquist, chief medical officer.
“Your health care workers are your neighbors, your friends, your community members,” he said. "We need to keep each other safe so we can care for you.”
At Mayo Clinic Health System facilities in the region, 140 employees are out due to COVID restrictions. Of the 140, 58 tested positive and the rest are either caring for family, awaiting test results or self-isolating after an exposure.
Overwhelmingly, the exposures are happening out in the community. Hebl said 96% of the employees were impacted by community spread versus just 4% who had a contact in the workplace.
The urgent calls for caution ahead of next week's Thanksgiving holiday happened as south-central Minnesota and the state as a whole continue to experience skyrocketing numbers of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
South-central Minnesota set a new record with a 15% positivity rate this week, and this week’s number of new cases in the counties doubled the record set last week. November has also been the deadliest month so far for both south-central Minnesota and the state overall.
Earlier Friday, Derek J. Wingert, a local volunteer analyst with the COVID Tracking Project, shared a stunning statistic on how grave the situation has been in Minnesota in recent days.
“More Minnesotan deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the past 10 days than died of influenza during the entirety of our worst flu season of the past 10 years,” he said.
The 2017-2018 influenza season, which lasted about six months, resulted in 440 total deaths. Minnesota’s COVID death toll is 452 in the last 10 days alone.
The health officials shared more new stats on how fast case counts grew in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties in November. It took the counties 153 days to reach 1,500 combined cases earlier in the pandemic, then 67 days to reach the next 1,500 cases.
More recently, it took just 16 days, Nov. 2-17, to reach the next 1,500 cases. At the current pace, another 1,500 cases would only take 12 days to reach.
A spike in cases typically gives way to more hospitalizations and deaths in the weeks that follow. For hospitalizations, the length of stay for COVID patients is about four to five days on the lower end and two to three weeks for people requiring intensive care.
Mayo in Mankato’s recently opened infusion center is helping care for certain patients on an outpatient basis rather than requiring hospital stays, Hebl said.
“The more we do within this outpatient infusion therapy center, it may also allow us to shorten length of stays of our COVID patients,” he said.
The health officials encouraged people to still seek care if they need it. Despite the reduced capacity at area hospitals, patients in need of emergency care should still go to their closest emergency departments, said Dr. Brian Bartlett, an emergency medicine physician and vice chair of clinical practice for hospital specialties with the Mayo health system.
On top of avoiding large Thanksgiving gatherings, the health officials called for people to support local health care workers by following health guidelines such as wearing masks and social distancing. They said the rush of patients in need of care is stressful on workers.
It's clear communities have opportunities to improve safe practices to reduce COVID, Hebl said. Everyone doing their part through the Thanksgiving holiday can help.
"We know that the holidays typically mean gathering together with family," he said. "We’re asking you not to do that. Please don’t gather with anyone outside of those who live in your home."
While following the guidelines will help health care workers, Smentek also asked that people be kind to health workers and keep in mind the challenges they’re dealing with at work.
“The more you can be kind and understanding, the easier this is going to be,” she said.
