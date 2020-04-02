MANKATO — With elective medical appointments on hold during the COVID-19 health crisis, Mankato health care providers are temporarily reducing staff levels.
Mankato Clinic has 641 employees taking one-week furloughs in April, while Mayo Clinic Health System is reducing its usage of contractors and supplemental staff.
Both continue to operate respiratory clinics in response to the pandemic and are maintaining staff for essential care.
The crisis has reduced Mankato Clinic’s volume by more than 50%, said CEO Randy Farrow. Along with the furloughed staff, the clinic’s physicians, practitioners and directors are taking 25% pay cuts while continuing to work full time.
“We’re trying to figure out a way to share in the sacrifices across the organization, but more importantly trying to limit the impact on staff,” Farrow said.
The clinic’s human resources department is directing employees to unemployment benefits available to them for the week they’re furloughed. Specialized practitioners have the option to furlough for longer if their departments have low volumes, which would qualify them for unemployment benefits as well.
"Our furlough plan is designed to utilize the state’s unemployment program which has been made more readily available as a way to help our staff to limit the temporary loss of income,” said Human Resources Director Keith Bauer in a statement.
Clinic leaders will decide later this month whether more furloughs are needed.
“It all depends on where the situation is as we get more into April and we see how this virus continues to advance,” he said, adding he’s hopeful the issue will be resolved within a month.
Mayo Clinic Health System is holding off on new hires — apart from positions deemed essential — while it reduces contractors and supplemental staff, according to a statement. The health system didn’t provide specific numbers on how many staff will be impacted.
“Mayo Clinic leaders are reviewing all expenditures to identify those that are lower priority at this time and may be reduced, deferred or canceled,” the statement read. “These expense reductions will include external services and vendors. These changes are being made to protect the financial resources necessary to support and maintain our workforce.”
The health care organization’s allied health staff will be paid at their current rates through April 28 as part of a pay protection program. The furloughed supplemental and contract staff will remain in Mayo’s system in order to bring them back faster once regular staffing resumes, according to the statement.
Farrow said he expects Mankato Clinic to be extra busy once the pandemic ends, with all the deferred appointments getting rescheduled. Retaining staff through the difficult period will help meet demand.
“Once we come out of this there’s going to be a lot of demand pent up in the system for patients who’ve been delayed,” he said.
The clinic already reassigned certain staff and providers to its respiratory clinic, COVID-19 hotline and other areas where demand is highest now. Farrow said more could be needed; it just all depends on COVID-19.
“It’s all very fluid and we’re evaluating it day to day, but we have a plan for the next month,” he said.
