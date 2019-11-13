MANKATO — The first day of televised impeachment hearings may have captivated official Washington.
The testimony may have had some southern Minnesotans glued to their TVs in the privacy of their own homes.
But in public places in Mankato, the level of interest was the opposite of intense.
At Minnesota State University, the numerous TVs in the Centennial Student Union were tuned to the Hallmark Channel, the History Channel and a Spanish-language sports channel — none of which had the attention of any students. A single television showed CNN, but the volume was muted and no one was watching.
At bars with wall-to-wall TVs that draw big crowds for NFL games and other sports programming, customers were utterly uninterested in watching Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee vs. Democrats.
"We haven't really had any," said Erin Waters, a server at Rounders.
And no one had asked to switch from ESPN to C-SPAN or from Fox Sports to Fox News.
"Nope," Waters said. "Nothing thus far."
At Pub 500, it was the same story, and operating partner Jay Reasner was not even mildly surprised: "No. Politics and bars usually don't mix."
Even in college government and politics courses, students weren't watching the hearings. Part of the reason is that a few minutes — even an hour — would provide only a small random sample of the five and a half hours of testimony on the initial day of hearings that could continue for several weeks.
"You never know what you're going to get with live video," said Gustavus Adolphus College professor Kate Knutson, who's teaching a political science course focused on the U.S. Congress this semester.
The portion of the hearing she might expose students to could be incredibly compelling — or not so much. A better approach, Knutson said, is to follow up in a week or two with clips from the hearings, combined with readings about historical congressional investigations and discussion of the legislative branch's role as a check on the power of the presidency.
"I absolutely think there's a great learning opportunity to be had from this," Knutson said.
Kevin Parsneau, a professor of government and political science at MSU, would consider tossing out a planned lecture and replacing it with a discussion of the impeachment process — if he was teaching an upper-level course filled with poli-sci majors this semester.
Parsneau did that with the Women's March following President Trump's inauguration and with the Supreme Court nomination fight over now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh. But even then, it didn't involve watching live hearings.
Attempting to do that would leave Parsneau in a role he compares to a color commentator on an NFL broadcast — attempting to offer interesting insights on the fly.
"But it's easier — and more likely — to say something accurate a week later," he said, adding that there's an expectation that a professor will offer students knowledge, historical context and accuracy. "... I don't know where this (impeachment) thing is going."
That said, both Knutson and Parsneau believe the hearings deserve the attention of Americans.
"I'm probably going to fall into the temptation of watching every minute I can," Parsneau said.
While it's widely believed that there's virtually no chance the Republican-controlled Senate will vote to remove President Trump from office, the hearings are likely to impact the 2020 elections, Parsneau said. And the results of elections impact Americans whether they pay attention to politics or not.
"That all affects peoples' lives," he said.
Knutson notes the rarity of the hearings. Trump is only the fourth president in the nation's history to face an impeachment inquiry.
"Just by that standard alone, this is an historic moment," she said.
Knutson hopes Americans will watch the hearings and not just rely on a filtered summary from their favorite news source. And she reminds people that the hearings can be both constitutionally valid and political at the same time.
"We're watching a constitutional process unfold," she said. "I've read some claims that this an attempt at a coup, an attempt to overthrow an election . ... Congress has a role in providing oversight of the executive branch."
But viewers should be watching, as well, for political motivations in the questions and statements of lawmakers from both parties.
"There are political goals on each side, and it's important to keep those goals in mind as you watch what people are saying," she said.
