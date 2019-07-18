MANKATO — Forget the adage "It's not the heat, it's the humidity." Until Friday night, it will be the heat and the humidity that will be making you suffer outside.
Most area counties and much of the southern half of the state is in a heat advisory until 7 p.m. Friday. With temperatures at 90 to 95 degrees and dew points in the 70s, the "feel-like" temperatures will be near 100 degrees or just above.
The high heat indices during the day will lead to increased risk for heat-related illness for those working or playing outdoors or for those with limited access to air conditioning.
Experts advise limiting strenuous activity to the early mornings or evenings, drinking plenty of water, and checking on relatives and neighbors who may be vulnerable to the extreme heat.
The good news is the sweltering weather leaves Saturday with lower dew points and temperatures in the upper 70s to 80 well into next week.
Jaime Taylor, of Ron Boelter Window, Siding & Roofing, said they take precautions with their crews working on roofs or doing other jobs in hot conditions.
"The guys, they want to get it done, so sometimes you have to pull them off (the job) when it's like this — especially with metal."
He said the crews will often start earlier in the morning on sweltering days. "And you make sure they're taking lots of water."
Taylor and other contractors have dealt with a long string of weather challenges — a winter when few days were hospitable to working outdoors and now repeated downpours and heat.
At Mankato Schools' Community Recreation, staff takes extra steps to keep kids safe.
"Staff limit the amount of time kids spend outside," said Director of Facilities Scott Hogan. "We try to make sure kids have lighter clothing, lighter-colored clothing and that we're providing plenty of water for them and that they're taking breaks."
Hogan said they moved some of the park and rec activities inside on Thursday afternoon. He said they keep an eye on the National Weather Service heat advisories and cancel outdoor activities when it gets into the red category.
The schools don't have any sports right now and their camps are done with. Football and soccer practices are a few weeks off.
