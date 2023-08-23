MANKATO — The unusual late summer heat continues to slowly ease with Thursday the last day of excessive heat warnings in southern Minnesota.
“It’s better today than yesterday and it’ll be better on Thursday,” Bill Borghoff, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen said Wednesday.
Wednesday’s high temperatures just topped the 94-degree record in Mankato, according to KEYC. The low temperature on Tuesday night to Wednesday morning also beat the old record. The low temp was 78 degrees with the previous low for that day at 74.
Tuesday’s heat index values were 100 to 110 degrees in the Mankato region, with the dew point in Mankato hitting the low 80s.
Wednesday brought temperatures in the upper 90s in the Greater Mankato region, but the humidity was lower.
Thursday will be in the low 90s in south-central Minnesota with the heat index lower but still around 100 degrees.
Friday will be a bit better but still hot, with relief coming this weekend as the humidity exits and temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Next week will stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
“We’re gradually headed in the right direction,” Borghoff said.
The first day of the Minnesota State Fair on Thursday will be hot, but slightly better on Friday.
This weekend, temperatures are to be around 78 degrees and then 77 Monday and Tuesday before rising a bit to 81 on Wednesday.
There is little chance of rain from now through next week.
With the high heat Xcel Energy asked residents to raise the temperatures on their air conditioners and limit use of electricity between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
