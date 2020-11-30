MANKATO — November wrapped up as warmer than normal and the weeks ahead are looking relatively balmy.
It's a stretch of moderate weather that pleases almost everyone — unless snow is your business.
"Normally we open the Friday after Thanksgiving," said John Nelson, manager of Mount Kato ski hill. They were making snow on Monday, with hopes of a possible opening of some runs by the weekend, but Nelson said weather conditions aren't making it easy.
"Ideally we like to see it in the mid- to low-20s to make snow and single digits is best."
Another warm stretch during winter is also troublesome to those who have studied the affects that climate change is bringing.
Kenny Blumenfeld, a climatologist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, said there have been more warm Novembers and early Decembers that promise to change everything from what crops and trees will grow here to an increase in pests.
"In Mankato, this November is going to finish as one of the warmest 10 or 15 Novembers in the past 125 years. When you look back at recent decades, we're seeing more and more of that," Blumenfeld said.
Meteorologist Jim Taggart of the National Weather Service in Chanhassen said that even though temperatures fell far from their balmy peak on Saturday, the thermometer will again climb to above normal in the days ahead.
"The average high right now is freezing and we'll be up into the upper 30s and the 40s by the weekend and into next week."
Beyond mild temps, there are no signs of snow or storms in the 10-day forecast.
"We've just been benign up here. The main thing is most of the storms have been way south along the Gulf and then they move off to the Ohio Valley and up to the northeast," Taggart said.
"It doesn't look like the pattern is going to change for quite a while."
It's a big change from last year when southern Minnesota saw plenty of snow in November.
That suited Nelson and the Mount Kato employees and guests.
"But this happens, where we don't open until early December," Nelson said. "This business is like farming, you're at the whim of the weather."
With the forecast calling for a little warming, Nelson is skeptical they will be able to open by Saturday. (People can go to their website at mountkato.com to get the latest information on an opening date.)
Mount Kato made some snow earlier but it mostly melted and Nelson said warmer temperatures and winds scuttled plans to make more last weekend.
"Besides the temperature, you want low humidity to make snow and not a lot of wind. It's tough to control where the snow goes when there's a lot of wind."
When they do open there will be a few changes, mostly in the chalet, due to the COVID pandemic.
"Outside things will be pretty much normal. We may have to do some things to spread out people a little on the lift lines."
In the chalet they have removed the long banquet tables and replaced them with four-person tables that are spread six feet apart.
They will ask that if people bring bags into the chalet to change that they take the bags back out to their vehicles right away rather than leaving them inside. They will also make sure people are spaced out inside the chalet and no one is eating or lingering inside.
Nelson said he's not sure what foods they will be selling while the governor's restrictions on indoor dining are in effect.
But other than some changes in the chalet Nelson notes that ski hills are ideally suited to give people a relief valve during the pandemic. Ski hills and resorts across the country expect a banner year — assuming the weather cooperates.
"There's a lot of interest, a lot of phone calls," Nelson said. "Skiing and snowboarding and tubing outside has to be one of the safest forms of entertainment you can do."
Climate changing
Blumenfeld said a warm start to winter isn't unusual, but the frequency we've been seeing is.
"Having some warm weather in late fall going into winter is not unusual. But these sorts of things have gotten more common over the last three or four decades. Since about 1970. You still get plenty of Novembers and Decembers that behave the way you expect. But you get more where it's milder into winter and takes longer for the lasting snowpack to cover the ground."
Blumenfeld said that for practical purposes, few of us will be whining about milder winters.
"From a human comfort standpoint there's no complaint. Unless you really, really like cold, there's no downside for most people."
He said the reality of climate change has been much more apparent to people in recent decades during the spring and summer when more frequent and fierce storms and torrential rains have hit.
But, he said, warmer winters carry risks as well. For one, while temperatures have on average been warmer in recent decades the amount of snow in the Mankato area has been average or above.
"So you see more snow melting and more surges in river flows. Those are more subtle changes than what you notice with big rainfalls."
Blumenfeld said warmer winters is especially concerning to farmers. Plants, including invasive weeds, that once couldn't grow here because or cold winters now can.
Beetles, bugs and diseases that attack trees, crops and plants that once couldn't survive the winters here now can.
"That has some folks in agriculture worried," Blumenfeld said.
