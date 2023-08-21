The heat wave doesn’t come at a good time for aquatics director Sandy Bromley.
Typically this week — the last one of pool season at the North Mankato Swim Facility — is easy, Bromley said, but with the pending heat wave, it’ll be far from that. What’s more, many of her staff of 95 have returned to college and, as a result, the pool has had to limit capacity from 750 to 500.
“Our last week of the pool is supposed to be a nice, easy week for our staff,” she said. “But I think with the heat, it definitely won’t be.”
Limiting capacity to 500 will mean a line of people waiting to get into the pool. Typically, those in line wait up to a half hour to get in at the most, Bromley said.
“It’s a cool way to still be physically active and enjoy the outdoors the last week we’re open,” she said. “It’s also the last week before students have to get back to school and stuff.”
Physical activity isn’t usually what’s recommended during a heat wave, said Tyler Hasenstein, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, but swimming is an exception.
He said Mankato will be in a state of excessive heat warnings for Monday afternoon through Thursday evening.
The worst of it, he said, will be Tuesday and Wednesday. “But due to the prolonged nature of the heat, that’s the reason today and Thursday are also in a warning instead of an advisory,” Hasenstein said. “A warning is worse than an advisory. That’s the highest criteria we can go.”
It’s very rare for these high temperatures to be seen during the month of August. Only a handful of times have the temperatures soared to the upper 90s and low 100s, he said.
With humidity added to the extreme temperatures, heat indexes are expected to reach triple digits Tuesday and Wednesday.
Hasenstein advises limiting outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day, which he considers to be late morning through evening. Avoiding strenuous work outside is his top recommendation.
“That is for everybody,” he said, “but especially for more vulnerable populations.”
Relief from the heat wave will arrive Thursday night, Hasenstein said, with Friday temps in the 80s.
