MANKATO — A $9.8 million renovation of Mankato's largest public housing complex in 2011-12 brought modern features, a homier environment and a major boost in energy efficiency.
It also brought a geothermal heating and cooling system that's wearing out.
The city of Mankato, through its Economic Development Authority, is preparing to spend $420,000 to replace 69 heat pumps this summer and fall with plans to finish the job with 30 more replacements as soon as next year.
A heat pump, which looks a lot like a small furnace, is located in each of the 101 apartments in the seven-story building near Franklin Rogers Park, but there are also heat pumps serving the offices and commons areas, according to Jim Tatge, facilities manager for the city. Tied into the nearly 100 underground wells of the geothermal heating-cooling system, the pumps supply heat to the apartments and other spaces in the cooler months and remove heat in the summer.
That means the pumps run virtually every day of the year, and they're wearing out. Eight of the 113 heat pumps needed to be replaced already, and 23 others have required major repairs. Research suggested that 10 to 15 years is a common lifespan for the units.
"And we're right at the 12-year mark," Tatge said, noting that equipment in rental properties always experiences a little more wear and tear. "I would say it's reasonable, especially in a setting where it's rental."
While a typical household furnace might last 15-20 years, according to a memo he provided to the EDA, that doesn't mean the heat pumps were a bad choice in the renovation project of 2011-12, Tatge said.
The geothermal system — part of a broader energy efficiency improvement for the 1971 building that included new windows and insulation — meshes with the sustainability goals set by the City Council. And a review of the system showed it cut monthly utility costs compared to standard heating and cooling equipment.
"It looked like it was at about 25% savings in energy costs," he said.
