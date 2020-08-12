NORTH MANKATO — Ritchie Schaefer, a wholesale fertilizer salesman, was on the road Wednesday morning when friends started calling him about a tree down in his front yard.
When he got home to the middle of the 600 block of Belgrade Avenue, he saw the large poplar had fallen cleanly between his house and his neighbors, the tree's roots pulled out of the boulevard.
"I'd just put some new siding and windows on, but it doesn't look like it damaged much," said Schaefer, who's lived there just over seven years. An insurance adjuster was scheduled to stop Thursday to take a look.
City workers, who were busy hauling downed branches and limbs from across North Mankato, checked out the tree and were going to return Thursday to begin cutting it up.
The region was hit with high winds, heavy rains, lightning and hail Wednesday as a short-lived but powerful storm moved through.
Moving from west to east, the strongest part of the storm was centered from New Um to south of Mankato and north to Winthrop, hitting mid morning and finally tailing off at noon.
About 2 inches of rain were recorded in North Mankato and Mankato. Pea-size hail fell briefly.
Late in the morning Xcel reported about 2,000 customers in Mankato and North Mankato were without power. By noon most service was restored.
Sgt. Jay Backer of the New Ulm Police Department said no serious damage was reported but lots of rain. The city recorded about 2½ inches of rain.
"We had some significant street flooding. We had a couple of vehicles that became disabled trying to drive through," Backer said.
He said street flooding hit three areas that frequently flood: 20th South and German streets, near the New Ulm Medical Center and near the detox center on North Front Street.
Brent Hewett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, said the front weakened as it moved west. The Twin Cities area received some rain.
"The activity was strongest along the Minnesota River valley and in the Mankato area."
