Waves of powerful thunderstorms swept across southern Minnesota Saturday morning, downing trees and leaving several hundred without power.
Xcel reported that 1,500 customers in the Mankato area were without power and 700 customers lost power in Mapleton.
There were numerous, smaller outages around the region.
Severed thunderstorm warnings came in waves throughout the morning, as high winds and heavy rains fell on a region that has seen 8 or more inches of rain in the past week.
This story will be updated.
