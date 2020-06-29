MANKATO — A humid air mass produced waves of heavy rains accompanied by plenty of lightning and thunder across southern Minnesota Sunday night and all Monday morning.
"It was definitely a long and heavy rain event," said Brent Hewett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen
Much of the Mankato region recorded between 3 and 7 inches of rain before it moved through about noon Monday. There were a few scattered reports of as much as 9 inches south of Nicollet, near Judson. An isolated area in and around Gaylord had about 6 inches. In the Nicollet area and to the north, about 7 inches fell. St. Peter had about 6 inches.
The noisy soaker didn't carry with it high winds and no significant damage was reported but there was localized flooding were reported, and several area counties were in a flash flood warning Monday morning.
Gaylord Police Chief Charlie Eichten said the heavy downpour there left standing water but he'd heard of no damage reports.
He said there was a citywide power outage that started at about 7 a.m. and lasted about an hour until Xcel crews restored electricity.
A few hundred customers across the region had short-lived power outages overnight and into the morning.
"We had a couple of hundred customers scattered throughout the area who lost power, mostly because of lightning," said Tim Braulick of BENCO Electric. "Most were in Blue Earth County and some in Nicollet County. A lot were in the Mankato to Good Thunder area."
Xcel responded to scattered outages including in Mankato, north of Mapleton and in the Courtand area, affecting a few hundred people.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported that a portion of Highway 68 near Courtland, between Township 145 and Nicollet County Road 45, was closed Monday morning because of a mudslide. A mudslide was also reported on Blue Earth County Road 42 near Judson.
At 4:30 a.m. the Weather Service reported water was out of the middle branch of Rush River and onto roads near the golf course just south of Winthrop. A ditch on the east side of Winthrop also was overflowing.
Highway 93 was closed again Monday afternoon from Henderson to Highway 169 due to flooding on the Rush River.
At 8:30 a.m. water was flowing over the road at 206th and 494th streets near Lake Crystal.
Hewett said a chance for thunderstorms remains through Wednesday but said they will be hard to predict as there will be slow-moving scattered fronts coming through.
"It's small-scale storms that you don't know what's happening until they pop up," he said.
The rest of the week is expected to be hot and humid with highs around 90 degrees and dew points at about 70%.
