Like many others who attended the Hebron Cemetery Memorial Day service, Terry and Vicki Anderson were there to remember those they’ve lost.
But for the Anderson family, the annual service also serves a unique purpose.
“This is the time the cousins have the reunion. This is a family get together. Every year, has been for years. This goes back for as long as they’ve been doing it,” Vicki said.
Military is tradition for a number of people in his family, Terry said.
Vicki said local Memorial Day services like the one held at Hebron Cemetery, located northwest of North Mankato in Nicollet County, are unique because they can be a part of reunions like their family’s.
“They’re special in that they bring people back together who have been apart for a long time,” she said.
“It’s (a reunion) for all the cousins and children of all of the first-generation people that were here,” said Terry.
The Hebron Cemetery service is put on by its respective cemetery board each year and brings people together from near and far.
Monday’s service featured remarks from American Legion Post 207 member Jim Beckel and music from accordion player Melva Dahl.
Beckel spoke on the importance of remembering those who have lost their lives during service.
“We pay value to people by spending time with one another. These servicemen paid value to us, a lot of them giving their lives for us, so how do we repay them? We can’t repay them, but we can repay the country by being kind to people, by being helpful, by being good citizens,” he said after his speech.
After the ceremony, visitors were able to pay their respects and gathered for lunch.
Visitor Beverly Walklin made the trip down from St. Cloud for the ceremony.
She said it’s important to remember military members no matter how long ago they served.
“It means that we can reflect back on all of our relations that are here and reflect on all of the service (members) who served our country whether they’re here or here in person,” she said.
