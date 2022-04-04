The Leo A. Hoffman Center in St. Peter shifted its service model in fall 2021 to provide more intensive mental health services to high-risk adolescents and now needs to boost staffing so it can take in more clients.
The mental health treatment provider, which started in 1979, had been operating as a children’s residential facility, or CRF, caring for adolescent boys with sexual behavior problems. While the type of care filled a specific niche, it essentially put a cap on how many youth it could serve.
It continues to serve that population, but the programming shift and expansion projects completed in September made it only one of two providers in Minnesota to offer more intensive services.
Becoming one of Minnesota’s only psychiatric residential treatment facilities, or PRTFs, allowed the St. Peter provider to start seeing patients with more complex mental health conditions beyond sexual behavior problems. A host of changes on campus accompanied the shift, from around-the-clock nursing to a new residential cottage to a wellness center.
Gene Taylor described the transition as a challenging process with interruptions due to COVID-19. With construction and licensure obstacles now behind the center, its next obstacle is finding more staff in a competitive hiring environment.
“We’re not serving as many kids as we’d like to simply because of staff shortages,” Taylor said. “If we could find more staff, we’d be serving more kids.”
As of early 2022, the provider had a 23- to 24-client population. Ideally, Taylor said, the total would be closer to 40.
Of the 40 spots, 16 are reserved for clients with sexual behavior problems. There’s still a need there, said Dr. Thomas Kelly, the center’s clinical director, but some patients that Leo A. Hoffman used to serve could instead be treated in outpatient settings.
“The new model, the PRTF model, which is actually a common model in other states but not in Minnesota, that’s where the need was,” he said.
A 2019 memo from the Minnesota Department of Human Services outlined a “significant shift” happening in the state’s mental health service providers. Newly developed PRTF programs, it stated, aligned with national standards and defined what distinguishes them from CRFs.
Receiving CRF services doesn’t require evidence of prior treatment attempts. PRTFs, on the other hand, require clear evidence that the child’s prior treatments weren’t successful. Prior attempts could include psychiatric hospitalizations, residential treatment, treatment foster care or intensive outpatient treatment.
Risk levels also differ between the two certifications. PRTFs handle more difficult conditions with higher risks, like suicidal ideation or self harm, according to the department of human services memo.
Leo A. Hoffman Center completed the new wellness center, featuring a full basketball court and fitness area, with those higher risk levels in mind. Giving clients a bigger outlet for physical activity was a key part of the expansion plan.
With more complex conditions comes more intensive treatment requirements. Clients need more time with therapists, families are expected to be more involved in the process, and a psychiatrist oversees treatment and updates care plans on a more frequent basis.
The requirements elevate PRTFs to the highest level of mental health treatment for youth in the state. Inpatient psychiatric beds, while in great need in Minnesota, are more so for stabilizing people in crisis on a shorter-term basis.
Given the shortage of mental health resources, Taylor said the state has an interest in supporting PRTFs so youth in crisis aren’t sitting in emergency rooms with nowhere else to go. He described Gov. Tim Walz’s office as working hard to help PRTFs through grants and other funding, but more support could help providers compete with other industries for staff.
The St. Peter provider’s pursuit of more intensive programming came months after one of the few PRTFs in the state folded. Cambria Hills in East Bethel closed in June, with a director at the time blaming a “perfect storm” of factors including the state not providing the rate adjustment it needed.
Leo A. Hoffman was amid its transition at the time and hadn’t received its own rate adjustment yet. After reaching out to the state about it, Taylor said the information he needed came back within about two weeks.
“I think because that program closed, it opened the door for us to say ‘We don’t want another place to close,’” he said. “If everywhere closed, there’s a major gap in services.”
Hiring is the top priority now, but retention is crucial as well. Staff turnover hurts mental health fields more than most industries, as the relationship between clients and providers is a strong “change agent” in mental health care, Kelly said.
“You can’t develop therapeutic relationships when people are constantly turning over,” he said. “That’s a challenge.”
The center needs an estimated 50 staff on top of the 75 it already has to achieve full capabilities. Of the 50, 25 would be for the PRTF program in St. Peter and 25 would be for its outpatient programs in Mankato, St. Peter, Waseca and New Ulm.
Leo A. Hoffman Center is far from alone in needing more mental health staff. Mankato and St. Peter providers have said they expect mental health needs to grow coming out of the pandemic.
The center’s outpatient programs all have waiting lists, a barometer for what demand is like these days. It only ramps up the urgency on the hiring front.
Despite the challenges, Taylor said he’s hopeful the state’s adoption of PRTFs as another option beyond CRF, followed by the Leo A. Hoffman Center’s decisions to shift to PRTF through the pandemic, are the right moves.
“Minnesota is going in the right direction,” he said. “It’s just the urgency is so high and the need is so big that it’s really difficult.”
