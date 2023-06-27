MANKATO — The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspect or suspects regarding a theft from a vehicle parked at the Fort LeHillier landing off County Road 90.
The incident occurred between 12:30-3:30 p.m. June 7.
The suspects allegedly took financial documents, jewelry, Apple products and other personal identification documents. Security camera photos of two females were taken in Jordan on June 13 as they attempted to use the victim's identity. The suspected vehicle they were in was displaying a license plate that had been reported stolen.
Contact the Sheriff’s Office at 507-304-4811 with any information.
