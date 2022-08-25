MANKATO — Mankato police are asking for the public's help in locating a "mentally ill and dangerous" man last seen Thursday afternoon at the River Hills Mall, according to a release.
Jesse Nikolas Rowland, 31, is a court committed patient at the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center and was on a supervised group community outing at the mall when last seen around 2 p.m.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety advises people to call 911 if they see him or someone matching his description. People should not approach him.
He was reportedly wearing blue shorts, a blue hooded sweatshirt, black shoes and glasses with darker frames. He had blonde hair as of Thursday, although a photo provided by police showed he had brown hair in the past.
