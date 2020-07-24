SLEEPY EYE — The Brown County Sheriff's Office asked for assistance in locating a missing teen Friday.
Cub W. Hoffman, 17, reportedly left his residence in Sleepy Eye on Wednesday and was seen in St. Paul the next night.
Hoffman has mental health conditions and his phone has been off since he left his residence, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
The teen is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, and has black and pink hair. He is anti-law enforcement and could possibly fight if confronted, the release stated.
Anyone who locates Hoffman is advised to call local law enforcement or the Brown County Sheriff's Office at 507-233-6720.
