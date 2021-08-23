ST. PETER — When volunteering at Habitat for Humanity projects, Barry Hager said he thinks about what a difference the houses make for families in need.
It could be the difference between a roof being over their head or not. Or a child having their own room for the first time.
“Affordable housing is such that it’s not plentiful,” Hager said. “Thank goodness there are organizations like Habitat who can do this for people.”
Without volunteers, it’d be much tougher going for the nonprofit and the families it serves.
Hager joined four fellow CenterPoint Energy workers Monday in volunteering at one of Habitat for Humanity South Central Minnesota’s housing projects. The volunteers helped paint the interior of a three-bedroom St. Peter home on Essler Drive, which is on track to be ready for a family in about two months.
A second Habitat home in Nicollet is set to be finished by Sept. 1. Volunteers, said construction manager Mike Kroenke, are the “lifeblood” of these Habitat projects and so many others over the years.
“I think people like to do something for others,” he said. “It makes you feel good at the end of the day.”
Kroenke and his assistant, Luke Olmanson, would otherwise have to share much of the load. Between volunteers, the future occupants who put sweat equity into their home, and St. Peter high schoolers who helped construct the home, it becomes much more of a team effort.
Hager, who served on Habitat’s board in the past, was quick to credit the future occupants for all the work they put into it. He said one of the misconceptions about Habitat is how some people think the recipients receive a home for nothing in return.
In actuality, the adults who’ll be moving in with their families put 200 hours of work into it on-site or at the nonprofit’s ReStore. They then have a mortgage like so many other new homeowners, Hager said.
“They’re working right alongside the rest of us putting in their sweat equity,” he said.
Volunteer groups or individuals will still be needed to complete the St. Peter and Nicollet projects. In Nicollet, cleanup and landscaping need to be done.
The St. Peter house, meanwhile, will need more interior paint, flooring, cabinets and trim before it’s ready. CenterPoint granted $10,000 to Habitat to support the projects and other needs at the nonprofit Monday.
Volunteer Steve Luethmers is a construction foreman at CenterPoint. But a construction background isn’t required to lend a hand, he said.
“Anything you can think of with a house from painting to sheetrock to basically cleaning up or landscaping, there’s a little bit of something for everybody,” he said.
Luethmers knows of people who moved into Habitat homes in the past. The experience inspired him to volunteer when the opportunity arose this week.
“It’s good to be a part of helping build the community,” he said.
For information on upcoming volunteer opportunities, visit habitatscmn.org.
