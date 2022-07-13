HENDERSON — Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin reconstruction of a section of Highway 19 near Henderson on July 25.
Highway 19 east of Henderson will be closed to through traffic during construction. Traffic will be detoured to Highway 169 and Highway 93 until the completion of the project.
MnDOT advises Ney Nature Center visitors use Highway 19 to access the center during the project.
The project is designed to offset impacts to the area's floodway by elongating the highway's lowest point at a section east of Henderson between two bridges. It's completion is slated for late September.
