Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County. Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County. Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Nicollet and Blue Earth Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Le Sueur and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Nicollet and Blue Earth Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Scott, Dakota, Carver and Hennepin Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Yellow Medicine and Lac qui Parle Counties. .Flooding continues for points along the Cottonwood River in southwestern Minnesota as well as the main stem Minnesota River due to the rainfall from last week and over the weekend. As the water continues to move downstream, and barring any further significant rainfall, we should see river levels steadily decrease over the next couple of weeks. Some showers are possible along a cold front tomorrow into Friday, however this should not cause any impacts to current forecasts due to how quickly the showers move through and the limited moisture to work with. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at Mankato. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 24.5 feet, HWY 99 east of St Peter closed (estimated level for spring floods) * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 930 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 24.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 930 AM CDT Wednesday was 24.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.5 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. &&