MANKATO — For longtime shop owners in Henderson, it's part of doing business in the scenic riverside town.
For Dipen Patel, it was an unexpected development to see traffic virtually disappear during his very first week as owner of Henderson's only grocery store.
"No, honestly," Patel answered when asked if he'd heard about the Minnesota River floods before purchasing Hagar's Grocery. "We knew we had a river, but we didn't know it closed every road."
A few locals were still stopping by to fuel up or to buy some provisions, but there were no customers that happened to be passing by on Highway 19 from the east (closed by floodwaters), on Highway 93 from the south (closed by floodwaters) or on Sibley County Road 6 from the north (closed by floodwaters).
"During the last couple of days, we saw the slowdown," Patel said. "The traffic is not as usual."
Patel, co-owner of the store with his brother, came from Savanah, Georgia, to join Henderson's picturesque Main Street.
"We thought it was a good business and a good fit for us," he said, adding that Henderson is not "a typical town of a thousand ... Especially the historic district we have."
That old-fashioned business district — along with nature areas, scenic drives, a hummingbird garden, a zipline business and even a connection to the Prince movie "Purple Rain" — attracts tourists throughout the year, including classic car roll-ins on Tuesday nights in the summer.
But very few of those tourists — when the three most direct connections from the Twin Cities and Mankato are closed by the overflowing Minnesota River — bother to make the lengthy roundabout trip to Henderson via Highway 19 from the west.
Across Main Street, Sarah Schuette was feeling some sympathy for the newest member of the local business community.
"Kind of a bummer for him," said the owner of Schuette's Sweet Shoppe. "That's one of the heartbeats of town, that little store."
Henderson looks after its own during significant floods, though. On Wednesday, about 25 kids from Hilltop Elementary School walked down to Schuette's for ice cream — examining the flood-control system on the way to add some education to the field trip. Another group of elementary students had stopped by earlier from the Minnesota New Country School.
Even a few out-of-towners have gone out of their way to provide some business to the ice cream shop and cafe, including some Twin Cities residents who made their annual mid-May visit to pay respects to deceased relatives.
"They drove all the way around to put Memorial Day flowers on the gravestones and then stopped for their traditional cone," Schuette said.
She doesn't need to go far to find proof that it's not easy to get to Henderson these days. When the Highway 99 bridge in St. Peter closed Wednesday morning, every bridge over the Minnesota River was shuttered from Belle Plaine to Mankato other than the Highway 169 bridge on the north side of Le Sueur.
"It takes me 30 minutes to get here, and I live four miles away," said Schuette's mother, Jane. "But it's worth it to get to work with my daughter."
When Marcia Parrott walked into Schuette's for a soda and some beef-barley hotdish Wednesday afternoon, the first topic of conversation was how she got there. Parrott explained that she and her neighbors, whose driveways lead to flood-prone Highway 93, park cars on the Ridge Road when high water is predicted to close their highway. Then they walk uphill across a pasture, hop into their stashed cars and drive into town.
"You just have a longer walk to your car," Parrott said. "You can either accept it and deal with it, or you can be grumpy. And where does grumpy get you?"
For the Schuettes, the pause in customers provided plenty of proof that they have adopted the same attitude. When your town becomes a near-island, it's time to savor the solitude.
"It's OK sometimes. It calms things down. People can sleep in and the trucks aren't rattling by."
The frequent lulls in business also gave the Schuettes a chance to chuckle about the truck drivers coming from the west who choose not to believe the signs warning there's no way through Henderson. One truck hoping to connect to Highway 169 on the other side of the Minnesota River slowed down on Main Street, spotting the crossbars and sandbags blocking the highway.
"Now they stop in the middle of the highway," Schuette said as the truck did exactly that, then noted its departure back to the west after the driver had gotten the rig turned around a few minutes later. "And there he goes."
Several more days of similar sights are in store for Henderson. The Minnesota River there was at 735.66 feet above sea level at 4 p.m. Wednesday and still rising. A crest of 736.3 was predicted for 1 p.m. Thursday, and it was expected to stick at that level for about 18 hours before starting to fall at 7 a.m. Friday. If it hits that level, it would be the biggest flood to hit Henderson in more than four years and the 12th highest ever recorded, although still well below the record 740.08 feet in September 2010.
In Mankato, the river's height peaked at 24.32 feet just after 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, leaving it in the "minor flood stage" category. That level was still Mankato's 16th highest and, like Henderson, the biggest flood since March 2019.
Henderson may see some relief by the end of 2025 when the Minnesota Department of Transportation hopes to complete a two-year $24.8 million project to raise the lowest portions of Highway 93. Similar work is planned for next year on County Road 6, so those projects will result in access to Henderson being maintained more often from the south and the north even when Highway 19 is flooded east of town.
The high water on Highway 19 is coming frequently enough that the Minnesota Department of Transportation installed mechanical gates to close the roadway on the eastern edge of Henderson with the touch of a button, which means Sarah Schuette can put on airs, according to her mom: "Now she lives in a gated community."
Jane Schuette parroted Parrott in suggesting jokes might be the best response to another flood.
"There's nothing you can do about the water. So you just might as well have a good attitude."
The people of Henderson make that easier, Sarah Schuette said.
"I really do feel the love from everybody," she said. "Like the school coming down — they wouldn't have to."
Thinking about her new neighbor across Main Street, Schuette said she would offer encouraging words about doing business in Henderson: "Just be patient."
And Patel, despite the river's less-than-hospitable embrace, said his optimism about Henderson hadn't been dampened.
"Everyone is so friendly and welcoming," he said.
