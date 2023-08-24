Brenda Kotasek greeted visitors to Henderson’s Hummingbird Hurrah celebration, half apologizing for the absence of those colorful, tiny creatures due to the ongoing heat wave.
“It’s too hot for the hummingbirds,” Kotasek said during Saturday’s event, which has been going since 2008. “They’ll stay high in the trees.”
But more than 300 visitors didn’t seem to mind, walking through Hummingbird Garden in Bender Park. Despite the absence of hummingbirds, visitors took in the wide array of flowers, fluttering monarchs and countless bees.
Kotasek said the Hummingbird Hurrah continues to draw large, dedicated crowds, many attendees returning each year. Still, she’s surprised the Hummingbird Garden remains under the radar for numerous bird watchers.
“It’s amazing how many people don’t know there’s a hummingbird garden in Henderson,” she said.
That may change after Doug Thomas and board members of the nonprofit organization, Henderson Feathers, move forward with plans for a National Ruby Throated Hummingbird Center in the western Sibley County community.
Thomas is president of the newly formed Hummingbird Trail Association and the soon-to-be-built 8-mile trail along the Scenic Byway (Sibley County Road 6) north of Henderson. He spearheaded a successful $6,000 planning grant application through the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation’s Small Town grant process.
“It’s another attempt by the people of Henderson to add to their tourism draw,” said Thomas, also active on the Henderson Chamber and Ney Nature Center, the nearby 460-acre Le Sueur County Park on the community’s eastern bluff.
The goal is to open a center in April 2024.
Kotasek and Thomas believe such a center could be a similar draw to other recent Minnesota bird centers, such as the International Owl Center in Houston and the National Eagle Center in Wabasha. While a hummingbird center will not be able to have live birds like those two, such a facility would continue to highlight the Minnesota River Valley’s growing bird-watching region and Hummingbird Garden.
“Every day, there’s people in the garden,” Kotasek said. “But the area is also just a haven for eagles in the spring at Buck’s Lake (south of Henderson on Highway 93).”
Thomas noted that while “hummingbirds are very seasonal” as they stop along their migration routes to southern Mexico and Central America, “it’s kind of cool for people who can focus on a particular kind of bird.”
The SMIF grant will allow the locals to schedule eight planning sessions from September through December, with the first set for 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, in the Henderson Community Building. The second session, Sept. 21, will include a Zoom presentation from officials at the International Owl Center.
“We’re not sure what it’s ultimately going to be,” Thomas said. “Ideally, it (the center) would be near the Hummingbird Garden. But that may or may not be possible.”
Kotasek hopes the planning sessions will encourage additional board members and new volunteers. Current plans are to establish an interim hummingbird center at the Joseph R. Brown Center, upstairs of Henderson City Hall.
“All of this was an original idea from Dolores Hagen,” Thomas said. Hagen, who died in 2016, hosted the first two hummingbird events in her Henderson backyard. Her old gardening hat is typically displayed amid the flowers at the current hummingbird garden location.
“I’m sure she’d be proud of the garden now,” Kotasek said.
