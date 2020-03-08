HENDERSON — When life hands you floods, Henderson makes a Flood Fest out of it.
The community often sees flooding but seldom like last year, when three of the four roads into town closed for 62 days. Frustrated business owners and residents decided to have a respite from worry and put on Flood Fest, a free event that featured music, food and family events.
The community is readying to put on Flood Fest 2.0 from 5-9 p.m. April 4.
“Right after we concluded the first one last year, there was an immediate outpouring of support to do it again,” Henderson Mayor Paul Menne said.
“It came not just from the local people but the people who came to it and the performers — and from some of the elected officials who are trying to get funding for Highway 93.”
Area lawmakers are seeking $14.9 million to raise the highway from Highway 169 to Henderson so the main route into town can remain open during floods.
“The flooding causes a lot of economic hardship,” Menne said of the need for the funding, which is being sought through the bonding bill.
During this year’s Flood Fest 2.0, a street will be shut down and a stage put up where four bands will play.
“We’ll have food and a lot of activities for kids. And best of all, it’s free.”
Menne said everyone is hoping the roads will be open for this year’s event, but they know conditions are set up for spring floods. “We had a lot of rain last fall, which put moisture in the ground that didn’t leave. And now we have snow and the river stayed high all winter.”
He said the town’s emergency personnel are always ready to put a large concrete barrier across Highway 93 to hold out floodwater and to ready sandbags and do all the other tasks associated with fighting floods.
“We don’t overreact and we don’t underreact. We’re just always prepared.”
Even if the roads are closed this spring, Menne said people will show up for Flood Fest. “Last year all three roads were flooded, and people still found their way here.”
Ruth Ann Nytes, of Toody’s Sweet Treats, said residents are waiting to see how the coming weeks unroll.
“The way it’s been warming and cooling and warming, I’m sure we’re going to flood. Are we going to have another big snowstorm? And if we get a lot of rain ... It’s all ‘what if?’” Nytes said.
“I’m just hoping if it does come, it will be short term and not long term like last year.”
Menne said they are hopeful they’ll get funding approved for Highway 93 this year but know anything can happen with a bonding bill at the end of the session. “I think we’re in as good of a position as we’ve ever been. Gov. (Tim) Walz is supportive. We have bipartisan support in the House and the Senate.”
The bill is being sponsored by Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen, R-Glencoe, and Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, in the House. Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, and Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, are sponsors in the Republican-led Senate.
While area residents would like to see two other roads, including Sibley County Road 6 north of Henderson, raised as well, Menne said they needed to focus on one for funding.
“We made 93 the priority because it’s linked to our schools and (Le Sueur) across the river. That would have the most impact on our kids and families.”
