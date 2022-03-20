HENDERSON — An 80-year-old Henderson man was injured in a pickup/car crash at an intersection near Henderson Friday evening.

William Torry Cherp was driving a northbound 2005 Chevrolet Colorado on Highway 169 and was attempting a turn onto Highway 93 at 6:24 p.m. when the pickup and a southbound 2021 Honda Accord crashed, the State Patrol said.

Cherp was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.

The driver of the car, Zachary Steven Sanford, 30, of Bloomington, was not injured.

