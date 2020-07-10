HENDERSON — A 74-year-old Henderson man was injured when the pickup he was driving crashed near an intersection Friday morning at Henderson.
James Wenzel Goblish was driving an eastbound Ford F150 on Highway 93 and was attempting to merge onto Highway 169 at 8:17 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway, went through a ditch and crossed over both highway lanes before it crashed into a cable median barrier, the State Patrol said.
Goblish was wearing a seatbelt. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Le Sueur.
