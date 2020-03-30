HENDERSON — Mayor Paul Menne and his family had set aside time this week for a spring gathering in their small town. Instead, they've kept busy learning new work and school routines in compliance with Gov. Tim Walz's stay-at-home order.
Henderson, like everywhere in the state, is not only fighting the spread of coronavirus, its residents are again battling the area rivers' rising waters.
“Flood Fest 2.0 has been postponed,” Menne said. But he emphasized that even though the gathering is canceled because of the pandemic, the rally continues for the state to fund flood mitigation for the Henderson area.
That help cannot come too soon for the 900-plus residents who have previously been cut off by flooding, which has hurt businesses, altered school schedules and strained emergency personnel's energy.
Mankato received 1½ inches of precipitation during the weekend and, consequently, that rain caused the Rush and Minnesota rivers to flood the Henderson area, Menne said.
“Highway 93 is closed again right now.”
Area lawmakers are seeking $14.9 million to raise the highway between 169 to Henderson so the road can remain open during floods.
If, as some weather forecasters predict, more rain falls later this week throughout the region, the section of Highway 19 at Henderson also may close.
“We are closely monitoring Highway 19,” said Rebecca Arndt, a spokeswoman for the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
During an interview earlier this year, Menne said his town is always ready to hold off rising water, to ready sandbags and do all the other tasks associated with fighting floods.
Monday's decision to postpone Flood Fest was more about the fear of illness than of flooding.
Menne said he hopes other Minnesotans who are working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic gain a sense of the inconveniences Henderson residents go through each time floods close the town's roads.
This spring, however, his family is experiencing a double whammy of revised plans.
“We are now in our Day 1 of distance learning,” Menne said.
He and his wife, Mary, have transformed their home into a temporary computer lab/classrooms for the six of their eight children — two are in high school, four are elementary age.
