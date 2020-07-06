Police lights

HENDERSON — A 71-year-old Henderson woman was injured in a crash on Highway 19 a mile outside the city Monday.

Virginia M. Deno was driving a Ford Focus westbound on the highway at 1:29 p.m. when a westbound Ford Ranger driven by Ben L. Wollman, 31, of Henderson, stopped to turn left on County Road 62. The two vehicles collided at the intersection, according to a State Patrol report.

Deno sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was brought to Ridgeview Le Sueur Medical Center for treatment. Wollman wasn't injured in the crash, according to the report. 

