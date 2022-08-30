GIBBON — Perhaps the perfect summer send-off, sunflower season is here, and as one Minnesota sunflower company prepares to open up the fields to spread the sunshine and promote good causes, its field in Gibbon is bringing neighbors together.
Every few years Fish Sunflowers, founded by farmer Johnny Olson of Big Lake, chooses new fields to grow, offering visitors free exploration of the bright yellow crop of flowers.
When community grower Maggie Buettner met Olson at a field a couple of years back, she encouraged him to bring the sunflowers to Gibbon.
“I thought that it was just really neat he was doing it and asked if he’d ever come out this way to plant a field. He said, ‘Yeah, I’ll think about it.’ The following year I contacted him again, and he’ll say I was very persistent on it,” Buettner said.
Now preparing to open for its second year on Wednesday, Gibbon’s eight-acre sunflower field has garnered a lot of excitement and community camaraderie.
“Everybody’s been talking about it since last year,” said Buettner, who added that several people in the community have had a hand in putting everything together.
“The city is great. They’re going to bring down park benches. They helped clean up the edges and always are taking care of the lawn mowing," she said. "All the props, I have two tractors coming tomorrow that are donated by a member. I have a wagon on one side that was donated by somebody.”
Those with a keen eye also can keep a lookout for gnome plaques in the field, which Buettner said started as a community project.
“There’s a few of them placed in the field as well as in people’s gardens at their houses so when you come to Gibbon, you can drive around town and find gnomes at the houses or at the businesses,” she said.
Like the other fields Fish Sunflowers will have on display elsewhere, the Gibbon location also will be promoting a special cause. Gibbon’s field will be raising awareness for Alzheimer’s and dementia and promoting the Team Gibbon Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Olson said people can expect sunshine, light, fun and joy. This is Fish Sunflowers' seventh year of planting the fields.
“It brings people in from all over, really the U.S. The whole point was to come together to be a big, strong, positive vessel,” he said. “It’s really a memorial garden, and it’s just a different experience when you go there knowing that it’s free and that there’s no expectations. It’s just to spread light and love throughout Minnesota and our communities.”
Fish Sunflowers has three locations this year: Gibbon, Andover and Albert Lea.
The Gibbon field opens Wednesday, and Buettner said the field will last 10 days if they’re lucky.
The Andover and Albert Lea fields are anticipated to finish blooming in early and mid-September.
Buettner said with sunflowers 6 feet tall this year, there’s much to look forward to.
“If you come to the field here, you’ll notice so many different varieties. I’m amazed every day when I come here because I spend too much time here, but every day there’s new ones out here that I’ve never seen before,” she said.
