NEW ULM — One of New Ulm’s most popular tourist draws requires expensive repairs, but those repairs are scheduled to be done years down the road and the project requires major fundraising.
Hermann the German, a 102-foot-tall monument in Hermann Heights Park, is in good condition, said Park and Recreation Department Director Tom Schmitz. But everything below Hermann’s feet needs complete replacement or restoration.
That includes the limestone, brick, steel, wood, glass, granite, concrete and mortar. The city, which owns the monument, has no blueprints to work from, so it plans to deconstruct it to replace degrading pieces and create a modern-day set of architectural drawings, documents and blue prints for future maintenance.
The New Ulm City Council last week heard Schmitz’s report on Hermann the German and will next take the topic up during a work session not yet scheduled.
“The work session will be held sometime this year,” Schmitz said. “I would say sometime in the next six months. Staff will correspond with the State Historical Society on the process of moving forward … and will present more information to the City Council during an upcoming work session.”
The repairs are projected to cost as much as $5 million to $10 million. The report presented at the council meeting included findings from an assessment by MacDonald & Mack Architects in June 2019 and core drillings to assess the monument’s structure done by Midwest Engineering in February.
City staff will propose a three-step plan for addressing the monument’s needs:
• Deconstruct the monument and document the process
• Draft an architectural reconstruction plan
• Reconstruct the monument based on the reconstruction plan
Similar materials would be used in the reconstruction, such as granite, limestone, brick, concrete, steel and glass.
For funding, Schmitz said possible sources could include state grants, bonding, federal and city appropriations and private grants or donations.
A tentative timeline for the project has the monument deconstructed from 2026-28 with reconstruction from 2028-30.
Schmitz said the proposal staff is working on is to disassemble the monument and document the disassembly, then create a reassemble plan and move forward with reassembling the Hermann the German monument with similar materials.
It was five decades ago when the city took over maintenance and ownership for the monument from its founding organization.
The 102-foot copper-sheet structure was erected in 1907 and placed on the National Register of Historical Places in 1973. Last year, tourists did not have access to the Hermann site during projects that included constructing a retaining wall and parking lot.
The site has been enhanced by its recent improvements, but the overall monument itself, which allows its visitors a panoramic view of New Ulm and the surrounding valley, remains in need of substantial repairs.
“We’ve got the report on what needs doing,” said New Ulm Mayor Terry Sveine. “We’ve got the core samples telling us what the base is like, so now the main issue is money, which will need to be raised. There will be more specific reports needed from civil engineers but we kind of know what needs doing.”
Sarah Warmka, president and CEO of the New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce, said she’s pleased the city is being proactive with refurbishing the monument.
“As far as I know, he’ll still be open this summer,” she said of Hermann the German. “But eventually if we ignore repairs, there will come a time when he can’t be open any more because it’s not safe. I’m glad they’re taking action before then.”
Schmitz confirms Hermann the German will be open once tourism season starts up. It will open May 7 and remain open through the fall.
Sveine said water has gotten trapped behind the statue’s surface gunnite, and its stucco-like material has got a “greenish, grayish tinge running through the base of the monument. It’s water trying to seep out.”
The monument draws as many as 20,000 people per summer season.
“Hermann is kind of the image of New Ulm,” Schmitz said. “The mascot. So yes, Hermann the monument is the No. 1 municipal tourism site.”
Schmitz said the monument is owned by the city and isn’t, as some people think, a state historical site or national park.
“It’s a city historical monument in a city park, but it has international status,” he said. “It’s a municipal site with international importance. And the city is committed to repairing, restoring and reconstructing the monument so he will stand proudly for at least another century before he needs major repairs.”
Warmka said Hermann the German is "a huge draw here. He’s obviously just a big attraction. When people come to town, New Ulm has so much to offer. The Hermann monument is one of our main attractions. It’s really cool. You can climb the 99 steps to the top and see for forever up there. It’s a really great view, a great experience.”
