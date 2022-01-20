MANKATO — One hockey player after another lined up to shake Arik Matson’s hand after he dropped the puck for their outdoor game Thursday at Blakeslee Stadium.
Matson was shot in the line of duty as a Waseca police officer in 2020. The hockey teams, known as the Warriors, were entirely composed of wounded military veterans.
Matson’s wife, Megan, said she heard the veterans call her husband a hero. The sentiment was very much mutual.
“It’s so crazy to hear heroes who served our country consider Arik a hero,” she said. “It’s an amazing honor.”
Arik described it as a “really cool” experience to perform the ceremonial puck drop for the veterans.
“I was honored to be thought of,” he said. “I just appreciate all the support I’ve received since my injury.”
Thursday’s Warriors game was the latest local event organized as part of Hockey Day Minnesota, which continues through the weekend. The Minnesota Warriors nonprofit, which is working on establishing a Mankato team, brings wounded, injured or disabled veterans together through hockey.
They raise awareness for veterans’ issues, provide camaraderie and help veterans reintegrate into civilian life.
“Everyone will tell you that this is what they were looking for when they got out of the service,” said Warriors president and Air Force veteran Derek Kottke. “And they found a home.”
Being on the Warriors is like having a built-in support system with people who’ve been through similar experiences. It’s about healing and knowing they all have teammates to call for help if any of them are having a tough time.
Kottke, coaching from the sidelines, said he had a few Mankato-area veterans on his Warriors team. The opposing Warriors team was based in St. Cloud.
Matt Aiken of Eagle Lake found out about the program while at a Minnesota Wild game after he left active duty service with the Army in 2012. After growing up playing in New Ulm, he said getting to play again over the last seven years, this time with fellow veterans, has been healthy.
“It’s more about the camaraderie before and after the games,” he said. “It gives us common cause and still has a competitive nature.”
Joining him on the team was James Furnas of Mankato. Originally from Cloquet, he did two tours in Iraq with the Army and remembers the tough transition back to civilian life.
In military life you’re always training and working toward something, he said. Getting involved with the Warriors back in 2012 gave him and other veterans something to train and work for again.
“It makes a huge difference when you’re playing with them because you’ve all had similar experiences and hardships,” he said. “You can all relate.”
Another Army veteran, Samantha Hart of Lino Lakes, played goalie on the same team as Furnas and Aiken. She described playing hockey in college then joining the military as two major facets of her life.
“To be able to combine both of them, that’s a really special thing for everybody,” she said.
Thursday’s sub-zero temperatures didn’t deter the teams. Aiken, who’s heading up the effort to build a Warriors team in Mankato, called it “old time hockey” and “getting back to the roots.”
While lacing up his skates before heading out to the cold, Furnas said it was just exciting to be part of Hockey Day Minnesota festivities.
“Getting to play outdoors like this is really special,” he said. “It’s really neat to be here.”
Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.