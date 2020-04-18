Even though most of us —at least most of us over a certain age — are critical of a lot of what computer technology has brought, we also can see the amazing benefits it has given us.
Yeah, I kick into codger mode when the grandkids are oblivious to anything around them as they blow stuff up on their game screen. But I get lost in an endless spiral of web clicks, too, as I go from one YouTube video another on the finer points of building a coffee table or planting an ever-blooming lilac or making a strip kayak. (And I admit I'm a bit jealous the grandkids get to play virtual reality video games when I thought the crowning achievement of technology was when the Pong game came out in 1972.)
Most of us are now finding that all the tech advances are making it pretty easy to keep our jobs and be productive as we work from home or as students take classes at home.
Ironically, this whole tech-driven home banishment situation also has spurred a lot of old-fashioned low-tech pastimes.
With Easter's approach as a no-contact holy day, we ordered six kites online ahead of time and mailed them to the grandkids.
It seemed a little old school and we weren't sure how thrilled they be about a kite Easter present. But the photos and texts they sent seemed to show they had fun with them, outside and away from the electronics.
Kites are different now than when I was a kid. They actually fly. There are all sorts of tough, lightweight materials and aerodynamic designs that lift them easily into the sky. We had those diamond-shape kites that didn't so much fly as lift into the air when you ran hard before taking a hard nosedive to earth when you stopped.
Box kites — which we sometimes handmade — flew pretty good if you had a stiff breeze.
The newly homebound are doing a lot of puzzles, too. Putting together a puzzle is a study in concentration, quiet and reflection. A slow-paced endeavor to calm the nerves and give the lesson of delayed satisfaction.
From social media posts it appears there's a lot of baking and cooking going on, and not just among adults but with kids, too. I never thought I'd see my teen grandsons in a cake competition with their parents, but enough alone time made it happen.
You can make plenty of bad-for-you food at home, but cooking and baking at home inevitably bring out some healthier fare and a satisfaction in knowing you prepared it. A new generation of kids may be finding that out.
The warm weather this week will add some yard games to the mix of at-home fun. Badminton, bag toss, or maybe lawn darts, where you toss the darts in the air and try to land them in a ring next to your opponent.
The lawn dart games now are kid-safe with soft rubber tips on the end of the darts. The ones we used to use were hard plastic with a heavy brass tip and sharp point on them that stuck firmly into the ground.
I suppose the rubber-tipped darts have saved on a lot of lawsuits.
Still, kids are missing out on thrill of playing a yard game where an impaling is a real possibility.
