WELLS — A man allegedly was high when he was caught burglarizing a rural Wells farm site.

James Lee Willis, 53, of Wells, was charged with felony burglary, felony drug possession and gross misdemeanor DWI Monday in Faribault County District Court.

A farm owner reported that a motorcycle, lawn mowers and other items went missing in September.

Willis allegedly was caught at the property Friday night. He was under the influence of a narcotic and it appeared he was in the process of stealing a washing machine, the court complaint says.

A pipe with methamphetamine allegedly was found in Willis' vehicle. He refused to provide a blood sample.

