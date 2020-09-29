WELLS — A man allegedly was high when he was caught burglarizing a rural Wells farm site.
James Lee Willis, 53, of Wells, was charged with felony burglary, felony drug possession and gross misdemeanor DWI Monday in Faribault County District Court.
A farm owner reported that a motorcycle, lawn mowers and other items went missing in September.
Willis allegedly was caught at the property Friday night. He was under the influence of a narcotic and it appeared he was in the process of stealing a washing machine, the court complaint says.
A pipe with methamphetamine allegedly was found in Willis' vehicle. He refused to provide a blood sample.
