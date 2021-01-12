LAKE CRYSTAL — A lost driver picked the wrong person to ask for directions.
Pee Ba Eh, 22 of Utica, New York, allegedly was high on drugs when he asked a Lake Crystal police officer for help.
Eh was charged with misdemeanor DWI Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Eh drove up next to a squad on June 20 and told an officer he was lost and needed help. The officer noticed Eh was jittery and could not explain where he had been or what he was doing in Lake Crystal, according to a court complaint.
A blood test was taken after Eh failed field sobriety tests but passed a breathalyzer. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension lab tests recently came back and show Eh had methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system, the charges say.
