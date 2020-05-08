NEW ULM — A driver allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine before he caused a motorcycle to crash in New Ulm.
Ryan Elmer Royer, 42, of New Ulm, reportedly pulled out in front of a motorcycle on Broadway on Sunday, injuring the motorcycle's driver and passenger.
Royer was charged this week in Brown County District Court with two counts of felony criminal vehicular operation. He also is charged with felony drug possession, gross misdemeanor leaving the scene of a crash, and misdemeanor counts of DWI and not carrying proof of insurance.
According to the court complaint:
The riders of the motorcycle and multiple witnesses reported a pickup crossed Broadway at Fourth North Street in front of the motorcycle at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The motorcycle driver laid his bike on the pavement to avoid hitting the pickup, which did not stop.
The motorcycle driver and a passenger self-transported to the New Ulm Medical Center for treatment. The driver's injuries included a suspected broken wrist. Neither person on the motorcycle was wearing a helmet.
Another police officer stopped the pickup in the area. Royer was twitchy and gave the officer a debit card instead of his driver's license.
Royer admitted he knew he had caused a crash but said he did not stop because he panicked. He said he had stopped and looked both ways before he crossed Broadway.
Methamphetamine was found in Royer's pickup, and he admitted he used the drug a few hours prior to the crash. Blood drug test results are pending.
