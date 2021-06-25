SOUTH BEND TOWNSHIP — A driver allegedly was high on methamphetamine when he crashed into a house in South Bend Township.
Patrick Chancey Caddell, 53, of Ornsby, was charged with felony drug possession and gross misdemeanor DWI Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Witnesses saw a vehicle crash into the porch of a house near Mackenzie and LeHillier streets around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a court complaint. The vehicle reportedly accelerated through the intersection and went through brush and shrubs before hitting the porch.
The porch sustained minor damage and an occupant of the house was not injured.
Witnesses followed the suspect vehicle to a business parking lot, where the driver got out and went into a wooded area. Deputies followed footprints and found Caddell hiding, the charges say.
Caddell allegedly had methamphetamine and a pipe, and admitted he had used the drug two hours before the crash. A blood sample was sent to be tested for drugs after he failed field sobriety tests.
Caddell told a deputy he hit the house after he hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, the court complaint says.
He reportedly said he panicked and drove off and panicked again and ran because people had followed and were yelling at him.
Caddell is on probation for a 2020 DWI conviction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.