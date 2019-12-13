MANKATO — A man allegedly was under the influence of drugs when he briefly fled from police in a pickup with a juvenile passenger, then tried to run away.
Brooks Carl Peterson, 37, of Mankato, was charged with felony counts of fleeing police and drug possession, and gross misdemeanor counts of child endangerment and DWI Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A Blue Earth County sheriff’s deputy who was on Washington Street early Friday morning observed a pickup make three turns without signaling. The truck sped away from the deputy, then abruptly stopped and two occupants got out and ran. The runners were caught and identified as Peterson and a juvenile girl, according to a court complaint.
Peterson allegedly appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic and admitted to smoking marijuana. Methamphetamine and paraphernalia with traces of methamphetamine and marijuana allegedly were found in the pickup, according to the complaint.
