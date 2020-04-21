NEW ULM — A man with a toy gun allegedly led authorities on a pursuit in rural New Ulm while high on drugs.
Alexander Michael Wyman, 23, of Cosmos, allegedly was acting erratically and ignored officers' commands as the Saturday pursuit started, came to a temporary stop and finally came to an end at a dead-end.
Wyman was charged Tuesday in Brown County District Court with felony courts of fleeing police and terroristic threats. He also is charged with misdemeanor counts of DWI, careless driving and driving after license revocation.
According to the court complaint:
Residents on KC Road west of New Ulm reported an unknown man in a car in their driveway Saturday afternoon. The man, later identified as Wyman, was acting erratically and appeared to have a yellow gun.
Wyman sped off when a Brown County sheriff's deputy arrived, nearly striking the deputy's squad in the process.
Wyman fled west and the deputy ended the pursuit after Wyman nearly lost control multiple times on a curvy stretch of KC Road.
He was spotted again stopped in a wildlife viewing area parking lot. Wyman ignored commands to show his hands and get out of the car. He then put the car into reverse and drove through a ditch to get back onto KC Road and continued westbound.
The deputy and New Ulm police officers blocked Wyman in as KC Road came to a dead end. Wyman again ignored commands and was acting erratically, including slumping down over the wheel and momentarily showing his hands before bringing them back down out of view again. At one point he moved over the passenger front seat and placed a mask and a bandana over his face.
Officers eventually closed in and took Wyman into custody. He talked about using marijuana and spice (synthetic cannabinoids) and said he could not remember what happened after.
Inside Wyman's car, investigators found a drug pipe and a plastic toy gun.
Wyman was taken to the New Ulm hospital, then to detox and jail.
Drug test results were pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.