A broken dam is proving to be a boon for the stream’s fish population.
While building dams may seem like a thing of the past, it was common practice for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to build them in the 1950s. The invasion of the common carp was in full swing, and dams were viewed as a last line of defense for Minnesota lakes in the upper watershed.
This was the purpose of the low-head dam built on the banks of High Island Creek just south of Henderson in 1956. However, despite the dam and other efforts by the DNR, the common carp still made it upstream.
The dam ended up preventing the seasonal migration of native fish vital to the health of the ecosystem.
This continued for almost 60 years, with 27 species of native fish unable to get upstream. However, flooding washed out the south side of the dam in June 2014, creating a channel for fish to pass through.
“It was something we were potentially looking to do,” DNR Watershed Specialist Jon Lore said of removing the dam. “Nature just kind of took it out on its own.”
Lore, who did his master’s thesis on the dam failure and its effects, admits failure wasn’t the ideal way for the dam to go. However, it did provide a great opportunity for research.
Bryan Spindler of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said fish populations are one of the most important indicators the organization uses to test water quality. A 2009-10 study of fish populations both upstream and downstream left a great reference point. The MPCA then sampled the fish population post-washout in 2014. The same sites were then tested again in 2015 and 2016.
By September 2014, there were already 11 new fish species upstream of the dam. Sand shiners are a minnow species that were blocked by the dam. Within two months of the failure, they were found 26 miles upstream.
“Imagine a fish that’s about 3 inches long getting over 20 miles in a couple months,” Lore said. “It’s like they were waiting at the dam.”
Sampling has now been completed, and 23 new fish species have made it upstream. In total, 39 of the 46 species in the High Island Creek watershed are now upstream of the dam. Some species have been found as far as 40 miles upstream.
As the fish have migrated upstream, the fishing landscape in High Island Creek has changed dramatically. Sibley County Soil and Water Conservation District Manager Joel Wurscher, who worked with Lore on his thesis, has spent time fishing the stream. He noted the lack of fishing upstream pre-washout, and the tendency of fish to congregate just downstream of the dam. This created an almost unfair advantage for fishers.
While the fishing just downstream has worsened over the last five years, the stream as a whole has improved from a fishing standpoint.
“There are a lot of reports about walleyes being caught upstream,” Wurscher said. “That’s definitely related to the dam failure.”
Lore also expects the common carp population to decrease as these native species continue to become more prevalent upstream. Some of the species the dam blocked were predators such as northern pike. Without predators, the carp population was able to grow unchecked.
“The ecosystem just has way better balance now,” Lore said. “When you only have a few species, you see it get overpopulated and diseases can come into play.”
Along with an improvement in bioassessment scores due to a more balanced fish population, the failure also allows the MPCA to better understand other stressors in the watershed. Other stressors could include lack of habitat, flow rate and water turbidity.
High Island Creek still has problems, but the failure of the dam in 2014 appears to have sparked a step in the right direction in the fight to improve the water quality and biodiversity.
“High Island Creek was historically listed as impaired because it lacked the proper fish communities,” Lore said.
“Removing dams and other migration barriers allows fish to access areas and habitats that can help restore the diversity we expect.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.