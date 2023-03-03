Nevaeh Wheeler hadn’t prepared much for this competition.
Actually, they hadn’t prepared at all.
“I learned pretty much yesterday how to decorate a cake,” said Wheeler, nervously awaiting the start of the cake-decorating portion of a culinary skills competition at Minnesota State University.
Wheeler, who prefers the pronoun they and who is a senior at Mankato West High School, is a bit nervous. Diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder, they said they’re using the competition as an opportunity to face a fear and dive into something that looks like a lot of fun.
“I thought it would be really cool to compete in something like this even though I don't plan on majoring in anything with food,” the future chemistry major said. “I think the experience will help me get through some anxiety and nerves. It's not something I would normally do, but it’s interesting.”
Wheeler was among 170 high school students who came to the MSU campus Friday for the Culinary Regional Arts Venue in Education (CRAVE) event. CRAVE was part competition and part education. Competitive events included: culinary challenge, cake decorating, menu design, knife skills, food art and table scaping. Educational sessions included: sushi rolling, homemade mac and cheese demo, current table scaping practices for events, culinary trivia and food prep.
Many students came this way via their Family and Consumer Science classes, where they learn everything from cooking basics to money management.
Some, like Summer Clark, chose to come to the CRAVE event even though her high school, New Ulm High School, didn’t have classes Friday. The sophomore said she loves food and loves to cook and bake and hopes to one day attend a culinary school and become a chef.
She said some recent positive feedback in class on a heart-shaped cake she baked inspired her to compete.
“I wanted to (come to CRAVE) because in class I took pastry and design. And in there we got to bake a cake and decorate it,” she said. “A judge came from New Ulm and I got first place. The judge said, ‘You could get that cake into a bakery.’”
Clark said she thrives on the chaos of cooking.
“When you're in a kitchen you have to do so much, do multiple things at once,” she said. “They say kitchens are stressful, but there’s something I like about that.”
Mary White is a teacher at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School. She’s been teaching Family and Consumer Science classes for five years, and during that time she’s seen several students discover a love for culinary arts in class and go on to careers in the food industry. (One former student, she said, even started a business, a bakery in Waseca called Lush Cakes.)
One of the goals of Family and Consumer Science classes is exposing students to things they may have overlooked or hadn’t thought of, and giving a little hands-on time with things like cooking.
“In everything I teach, I try to have the big picture of career possibilities,” White said. “I always talk about food, and not just culinary. There’s food science, there’s food safety with the state, research, you can work at a food company. I'm always talking about all the different jobs that this actually could expose you to just to get them thinking about careers.”
In addition to the competition, many students came to simply learn.
Kim Mueller of the South Central Service Cooperative, said the educational portion of the event was chock full of food-related sessions for students to feast on.
Some learned about table scaping, some engaged in culinary trivia, some observed an MSU chef demonstrate how to make homemade mac and cheese.
“You know, not the mac and cheese from a box but what does it look like as a chef?” she said. “So he’s talking about what he does as a career in the middle of making homemade mac and cheese. So it’s kind of fun.”
There was also a workshop on rolling sushi.
With four students around a table, Alyza Wildes, lead cook at St. Peter Middle School, demonstrates the nuance required when using a bamboo sushi roller.
“So here you start the initial roll where you tuck it,” she says to a student who is watching intently as Wildes deftly takes seaweed, rice and cucumbers and creates something beautiful. “A little pressure here … Then you’ll unroll it … Flip it toward you … And then you apply a little bit more pressure … And then there's your sushi roll!”
In the next room, an anxious Nevaeh Wheeler’s competition begins.
They pull three Tupperware containers filled with different-colored cake icings from a blue Igloo cooler, and two premade cakes from zip-lock bags. (It’s a cake decorating contest, after all, not a cake baking contest.)
They cut a small hole in a piping bag and prepare to decorate.
But there’s a hitch.
“Some of the icing is frozen,” they say.
What to do? Panic? Flee?
“It’ll be OK,” they say. “We have some water to warm it up. It should be fine.”
They take some of the unfrozen icing and begin covering the cakes, hoping the design will be enough to impress the judges.
