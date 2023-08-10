The Free Press
LAKE CRYSTAL — Authorities arrested a 45-year-old man from the Mankato area following a high-speed vehicle chase early Thursday morning in western Blue Earth County and eastern Watonwan County.
Law enforcement began pursuing an SUV driven by Fernando Gutierrez at about 6:30 a.m. in Lake Crystal after receiving a domestic assault report alleging his involvement.
During the pursuit on county roads and highways, speeds at times had reached about 100 mph with several agencies involved.
The SUV was traveling west on Highway 30 and was about 5 miles from Highway 169 and just east of Blue Earth County Road 40 at 7:21 a.m. when the SUV struck a pickup, according to State Patrol and Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office reports. Gutierrez lost control of the SUV and it left the roadway and crashed into a guardrail.
Gutierrez, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, fled the vehicle. Law enforcement was able to take him into custody.
The driver of the pickup, Jacob Earl Pettit, 28, of Winnebago, was not injured. Although no officers were injured during the pursuit, at least one squad car was damaged.
Shortly before the pursuit began, Lake Crystal police and Blue Earth County deputies had responded to a report of a possible domestic assault on the 500 block of West Blue Earth Street in Lake Crystal.
The report described a female with possible injuries and a male sitting in a gray Hyundai Santa Fe SUV parked in the area.
Deputies attempted contact with Gutierrez to investigate the alleged assault.
Law enforcement also had a warrant for Guiterrez regarding felony charges in Blue Earth County for motor vehicle theft and domestic assault.
Following the crash on Highway 30, Gutierrez was transported to a local hospital.
He was in the Blue Earth County Jail pending a court appearance on charges related to the pursuit and warrant for his arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.