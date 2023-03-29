ST. PETER — A 28-year-old man was arrested by Le Sueur County deputies after a high-speed vehicle pursuit that began in Kasota Township late Tuesday afternoon and ended with a tire blowout near Le Center.
Christopher Glen Phillips, whose last known address was Mankato, had fled from a deputy at 4:30 p.m. in a car that had been parked near Neisen's Bar and Grill, according to a Le Sueur Sheriff's Office press release.
The chase began shortly after a deputy responded to a complaint from the car's owner about its use without permission by Phillips. That deputy's squad car pursued Phillips as he drove east on Highway 99 — at times reaching speeds of about 100 mph. The pursuit continued east through Cleveland.
Other deputies deployed stop sticks along the highway near Le Center; however, Phillips was able to maneuver the car around them and continue heading east, authorities said. When its right-front tire blew out, the vehicle went off the highway and entered a ditch before it came to a stop in a grouping of trees.
When deputies arrived, Phillips was seated in the stopped vehicle. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital in St. Peter where he was examined for injuries.
After his discharge from the hospital, Phillips was transported to Le Sueur County Jail.
Deputies arrested Phillips after they determined he had multiple failure-to-appear felony warrants from other counties, calling for his arrest.
Assisting agencies included the Cleveland and Le Center police departments, the State Patrol and Le Center Ambulance Service.
Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason stated in the press release that Phillips remained in Le Sueur County Jail Wednesday afternoon. He faces possible charges of theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and driving after revocation.
His bail hearing is slated Thursday in Le Sueur County Court.
