MANKATO — A man wanted on a stalking warrant fled law enforcement in a chase that reached speeds of about 100 mph and resulted in the suspect driving through a corn field near the Mankato airport.
Lee Young Sr., 38, of Mankato, was taken into custody after the chase.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Department said no one was injured in the incident, which began at 3:24 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of County Roads 26 and 27.
Deputies and Eagle Lake police pursued Young after he fled in a 2014 Ford F-250 pickup, a Sheriff's Office news release said. The chase occurred on county roads in northeastern Blue Earth County before the suspect was boxed in and forced to stop.
Young was the only occupant of the truck. He was booked into the Blue Earth County Jail.
