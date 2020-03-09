Highway 93 (copy) (copy)

Highway 93 south of Henderson shown on April 30, 2019, when it reopened after being closed by flooding for more than six weeks.

 File photo

ST. PETER — Rising levels on the Minnesota River have prompted road closures at Henderson and St. Peter.

Highway 93 at Henderson remains closed to traffic.

Highway 99 at its bridge in St. Peter reopened to traffic around 10 a.m. Monday and the road was closed for several hours.

the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

MnDOT closed Highway 93 between 308th Lane and Ridge Road at Henderson Sunday.

Road updates and detour information for motorists may be found at: 511mn.org.

