ST. PETER — Rising levels on the Minnesota River have prompted road closures at Henderson and St. Peter.
Highway 93 at Henderson remains closed to traffic.
Highway 99 at its bridge in St. Peter reopened to traffic around 10 a.m. Monday and the road was closed for several hours.
the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
MnDOT closed Highway 93 between 308th Lane and Ridge Road at Henderson Sunday.
Road updates and detour information for motorists may be found at: 511mn.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.