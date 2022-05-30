MANKATO — Wind gusts as high 61 mph hit the New Ulm airport as storms blanketed large swaths of Minnesota Monday afternoon and evening.
Trees were reported down in New Ulm, including an 8 inch diameter limb. Numerous trees were reported down on the north side of town.
A rain-wrapped tornado touched down in Pope County rolling a pick-up truck and trailer, according to the National Weather Service. Golf ball-sized hail was reported in Starbuck and a shed was rolled and destroyed in Stevens County near Morris.
Tornado watches were called for Blue Earth and Nicollet counties into the evening. A confirmed tornado in Douglas County damaged a home near Forada. Another tornado hit a farm in Swift County near Milan where the family took shelter.
A cattle shed was damaged by a possible tornado in Swift County, near Holloway, according to the weather service.
A spruce tree 28 in. in diameter was reported down in Stevens County near Donnelly. Wind gusts of 84 mph were reported at Olivia in Renville County.
In storms early Monday morning, a grain bin was blown over and blocking Highway 212 near Sacred Heart.
