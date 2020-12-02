ST. PETER — St. Peter residents are likely to see higher property taxes in 2021 as the city, county and school district prepare to finalize property tax levy increases.
The final amounts are set to be approved this month. One of the opportunities for residents to weigh in comes Thursday, as Nicollet County scheduled a public comment hearing for its preliminary levy at 6:30 p.m. over Zoom.
Although all the proposed levies are increases, Nicollet County and the city of St. Peter are both likely to have smaller increases than last year.
The St. Peter School District appears on track to have a smaller levy increase than the city and county but a larger increase than its levy for this year.
St. Peter
The St. Peter City Council approved a $102,230 preliminary gross levy increase, or 3.16%, in September. It’s a significantly smaller increase compared to last year’s levy increase.
Sally Vogel, the city’s finance director, said the 3.16% levy increase for 2021 would result in a slight rise in property taxes for residents whose home values remain the same.
“It’s mainly employee costs, insurance and wage increases,” she said of what drove the levy increase.
The levy won’t increase when council members finalize it Dec. 14, but the tax rate will rise from the preliminary 51.23 figure to 51.76.
The updated tax rate is the result of Nicollet County’s net tax capacity being lower than expected, Vogel said. Nicollet County’s net tax capacity went from about $6.476 million to about $6.447 million, according to city documents.
For residents with homes remaining at $150,000 values, the property tax increase will be $2.27 more in 2021 compared to this year, Vogel said. Commercial businesses remaining at $250,000 values would result in a $7.65 increase on their city property tax bills in 2021.
Nicollet County
The Nicollet County Board approved a preliminary property tax levy increase of $23,782, or 2.99%, in September. County Administrator Ryan Krosch said the levy is likely to stay at that amount.
Like the city of St. Peter, the county’s higher levy is driven by wages, benefits and staffing costs. The county’s total budget is on track to increase by 1.3% for a total of about $46.3 million.
To offset reduced state aid for road maintenance next year — a result of less traffic this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic — Krosch said the county cut seal coating from the public works budget. He also said the county is delaying capital projects including the remodel of the North Mankato health and human services building to keep costs down.
The North Mankato remodel could begin later in the year once the county gets a read on the pandemic’s status and what funding cuts the Minnesota Legislature pursues.
“A lot of local governments are in a holding pattern to see what happens as a result of the pandemic and state Legislature,” Krosch said.
He called 2021 a unique situation where the county’s estimated market value went down. A 17% decline in agricultural land values means there will be a slight shift of the tax burden from agricultural properties to residential, he said.
The tax increase, though, should be minimal, he added. For homes remaining at a $150,000 value, the county portion of property taxes will increase by $38.
For $150,000 homes rising in value by 5%, the increase would be $86. Farmers who have a house, garage and 80 acres of tillable land would have a property tax decrease of $56 compared to this year.
School district
St. Peter Public Schools requested approval of a maximum levy at the board’s Sept. 21 meeting. The $157,310 increase, or 2.37%, would bring the total levy in 2021 to about $6.8 million.
District Business Manager Tim Regner noted several changes in the levy categories for next year. They included $79,482 more in debt service levy and a $49,418 increase in career and tech funding.
Other changes from this year include $19,457 more for anticipated unemployment costs, $68,185 less in building lease costs and $9,561 less in capital projects.
School boards must adopt final property tax levies no later than five working days from Dec. 28. The St. Peter School Board’s regular December meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21.
