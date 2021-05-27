WASECA — Highway 13 traffic in Waseca will encounter a detour during a watermain improvement project slated to begin June 7.
The project requires the closure of a section of the highway between Sixth Avenue Southeast and Second Avenue Southeast.
Highway 13 traffic will be detoured to Eighth Street Southeast and Elm Avenue East.
The watermain project will be completed by July 5.
For more information visit: www.ci.waseca.mn.us/engineering/pages/capital-improvement-projects.
