Highway 14 bridge maintenance slated

MANKATO — Minnesota Department of Transportation crews will be working on the eastbound lanes of Highway 14 over the Minnesota River Bridge 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday.

Lane restrictions will necessary during the project to improve the road’s surface and preserve the bridge deck. The right lane will remain open, with a 12-foot restriction.

The work to improve concrete spalling on the bridge deck includes cutting out poor pavement and pouring concrete.

