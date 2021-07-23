Highway 14 bridge maintenance slated
MANKATO — Minnesota Department of Transportation crews will be working on the eastbound lanes of Highway 14 over the Minnesota River Bridge 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday.
Lane restrictions will necessary during the project to improve the road’s surface and preserve the bridge deck. The right lane will remain open, with a 12-foot restriction.
The work to improve concrete spalling on the bridge deck includes cutting out poor pavement and pouring concrete.
