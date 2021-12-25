COURTLAND — A two-vehicle collision on Highway 14 Friday sent three people to the emergency room in New Ulm Medical Center, State Patrol said.
A Ford Edge and a Ford F-150 collided at the intersection of County Road 37 and Highway 14 near Courtland just before noon on Christmas Eve.
Matthew Rasmussen, 41 of Sleepy Eye, drove the F-150 while the SUV carried Coloradans Christopher Strand, 28, and Celeste Strand, 22. All three went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The roads were dry and no alcohol was involved, according to State Patrol.
