EAGLE LAKE — A Mankato man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 14 in Eagle Lake Wednesday night.
Eric Wayne Menk, 45, was in a pickup attempting to get on the westbound highway from northbound Blue Earth County Road 56 and collided with an SUV driven by Kelli Jean Madson, 38, of Waseca, at about 8:20 p.m., according to the State Patrol.
Menk was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
Madson was not injured, the patrol said.
